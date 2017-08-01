Reyes (hand, forearm) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Although X-rays on his hand and forearm came back negative, the Mets will give Reyes another day off to rest his injury. Even when he does get back to full health, he could see a downturn in playing time now that Amed Rosario has been freed from the depths of Triple-A, although Matt Ehalt of The Record reports that the veteran could log some starts at second base over the next couple months. The top prospect will replace Reyes at shortstop Tuesday night.