Mets' Jose Reyes: Not considering retirement
Reyes is not considering retirement even though his roster spot with the Mets is unsafe, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports. "My body feels good," Reyes said. "I am not thinking about (retiring) at all. I feel like I can still play. Obviously, I am frustrated because when I do get chances I am not getting the job done.
Per Ackert on Tuesday, Mets general manager Sandy Alderson didn't deny reports that New York would prefer Reyes retire instead of having to release him. Considering the infielder's extensive history with the club, the Mets would rather give him a celebratory sendoff to end his career than make him a roster casualty who'll then look for work elsewhere. Even if Reyes is released upon the return of Wilmer Flores from the disabled list or sometime after that, the 35-year-old might aim to land with another organization in a reserve role.
