Reyes was put on the 10-day DL prior to Thursday's game due to a left oblique strain, Newsday's Marc Carig reports.

Reyes was scratched from the lineup before Wednesday's contest after coming up lame during batting practice with a sore left rib. Following further evaluation, the infielder was diagnosed with a strained oblique, and appears headed for a extended stay on the DL. There has yet to be word on the severity of Reyes's injury, but more information should become present within the next couple days. In his place, Matt Reynolds was called up from Triple-A Las Vegas and will earn a start at the hot corner for Thursday's series finale.