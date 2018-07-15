Reyes will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Nationals, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Since Todd Frazier (ribs) hit the 10-day disabled list July 9, Reyes has stepped in as the Mets' primary third baseman, as he'll draw his sixth start at the position in eight games. The consistent playing time has done little to break Reyes out of his season-long funk, with the veteran infielder slashing a woeful .133/.212/.167 in 12 appearances in July. The Mets remain loyal to the longtime franchise mainstay, but he has shown little evidence that he's worthy of a spot on an MLB roster at this point.