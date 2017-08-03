Reyes (forearm/hand) went 1-for-3 with a run scored in Wednesday's 10-5 victory over the Rockies.

Reyes was held out of the starting lineup for Wednesday's contest, but entered the game at second base for Neil Walker in the bottom of the fourth inning. The veteran's presence suggests he is over Sunday's HBP, though he's still a candidate to cede regular starts to top prospect Amed Rosario, who is now on the big league roster for the 49-56 Mets.