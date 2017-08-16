Mets' Jose Reyes: Scratched from Wednesday's lineup
Reyes was scratched from Wednesday's game with a sore left rib cage, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Reyes appeared to have suffered the injury during batting practice, as the infielder left the field about midway through the club's session. He should be considered day-to-day until more information arises concerning the severity of this issue. In his place, Asdrubal Cabrera will handle the duties at second base for Wednesday's affair.
