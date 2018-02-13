Reyes is expected to see some time in the outfield this spring, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports.

Reyes made two appearances in the outfield last season, so it's not completely unprecedented. At this point in his career, the 34-year-old will likely need to rely on positional flexibility to get in the lineup, so this could prove to be a decent move for him. This is especially pertinent while Michael Conforto (shoulder) is sidelined.