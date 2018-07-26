Reyes is not in Thursday's lineup against the Pirates.

Jeff McNeil will get his first big-league start, hitting seventh and manning the hot corner. With the Mets looking to next year, McNeil could be given a decent amount of playing time over the rest of the season if he impresses early on, which would cut into Reyes' at-bats. However, if Asdrubal Cabrera gets moved at the deadline, there would presumably be enough playing time to go around for everyone.

