Mets' Jose Reyes: Sitting Thursday
Reyes is not in Thursday's lineup against the Pirates.
Jeff McNeil will get his first big-league start, hitting seventh and manning the hot corner. With the Mets looking to next year, McNeil could be given a decent amount of playing time over the rest of the season if he impresses early on, which would cut into Reyes' at-bats. However, if Asdrubal Cabrera gets moved at the deadline, there would presumably be enough playing time to go around for everyone.
More News
-
Mets' Jose Reyes: Acting as primary third baseman•
-
Mets' Jose Reyes: Collects seventh extra-base knock•
-
Mets' Jose Reyes: Receiving steady at-bats•
-
Mets' Jose Reyes: Starting for third straight day•
-
Mets' Jose Reyes: Not considering retirement•
-
Mets' Jose Reyes: Commits two errors in Tuesday's start•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Eloy, Vlad closing in?
Eloy Jimenez and Vladimir Guerrero are back to health and back to raking, so are they closing...
-
Waivers: Add Beeks, Tate?
The trades for Zach Britton and Nate Eovaldi may change the balance of power in the AL East,...
-
10 whose value may change at deadline
We've already seen the value of Manny Machado and Brad Hand impacted by trades, and we're not...
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Fade Ray
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-200 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-200 rankings for the rest of the season in H2H points leagues.
-
Waivers: Two league-winners?
Is this just a hot streak or are Carlos Rodon and Michael Conforto going to carry your team...