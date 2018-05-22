Mets' Jose Reyes: Stuck in slump
Reyes was passed over at third base by rookie Luis Guillorme during the last two games with the veteran hitting .091 (2-for-22) in May.
Even with Todd Frazier (hamstring) on the shelf, Reyes' ice-cold bat is keeping him out of the lineup. He's appeared in 31 games this season and only collected hits in four of them, leading to a brutal .132/.179/.189 slash line on the year. Until the 34-year-old finds his way out of this slump, there's little reason to have him on a fantasy roster, even in the deepest of leagues.
