Mets' Jose Reyes: Swipes 20th base Sunday
Reyes went 2-for-5 with a double, a stolen base, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Reds.
The steal was his 20th of the year and sixth in 15 games since he came off the DL in late August. Reyes has a stellar .345/.446/.582 slash line over that stretch with three homers, 10 RBI and 16 runs, and despite his awful start to the season, he could be helping fuel some fantasy title pushes with his late surge.
