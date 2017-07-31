Mets' Jose Reyes: X-rays come back negative
The X-rays on Reyes' hand/forearm came back negative Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
As such, it appears the veteran infielder didn't suffer any broken bones, though he remarked that his forearm is sore. Reyes exited Sunday's loss to the Mariners after getting beaned by a James Paxton fastball. It sounds like Reyes avoided a serious injury, and considering the Mets have a day off Monday before opening up a three-game set with Colorado on Tuesday, owners should stay tuned regarding his availability for that contest. For what it's worth, Reyes remarked "we'll see" when asked if he'll be able to play Tuesday.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...