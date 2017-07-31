The X-rays on Reyes' hand/forearm came back negative Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

As such, it appears the veteran infielder didn't suffer any broken bones, though he remarked that his forearm is sore. Reyes exited Sunday's loss to the Mariners after getting beaned by a James Paxton fastball. It sounds like Reyes avoided a serious injury, and considering the Mets have a day off Monday before opening up a three-game set with Colorado on Tuesday, owners should stay tuned regarding his availability for that contest. For what it's worth, Reyes remarked "we'll see" when asked if he'll be able to play Tuesday.