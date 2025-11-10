The Mets signed Rojas to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Rojas slashed .287/.379/.599 while leading the International League with 32 home runs at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in the Yankees organization in 2025. Slated to turn 33 in February, Rojas can play first base, second base, third base and both corner outfield spots. He last saw action in the majors in 2022.