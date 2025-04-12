Siri left in the second inning of Saturday's game against the Athletics due to a lower left leg injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Siri fouled a ball off his lower left leg, and after staying on the ground for a couple of minutes he was helped onto a golf cart by trainers and taken off the field. He'll undergo further testing in the clubhouse, and an update on his injury should be made later during or after the conclusion of Saturday's contest. Tyrone Taylor has taken over in center field following Siri's exit.