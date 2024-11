Siri was traded from the Rays to the Mets on Tuesday in exchange for Eric Orze, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Siri is eligible for arbitration and the Rays may have been on the fence about paying him coming off of a year where he hit .187 with a 37.9 percent strikeout rate. He turned 29 in July and was worth 2.6 fWAR as recently as 2023, so the Mets will bring him in to potentially take over center field duties with Harrison Bader a free agent.