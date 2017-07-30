Edgin was designated for assignment by the Mets on Sunday.

The Mets needed to make room on the 40-man roster for recent acquisition A.J. Ramos and ultimately decided to designate Edgin for assignment. It was a bit of a surprising move, as Edgin held a respectable 3.65 ERA over 37 innings of relief this season. He'll more than likely be claimed by another big-league club.