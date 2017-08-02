Mets' Josh Edgin: Sent outright to Triple-A
Edgin cleared waivers Wednesday and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Edgin was designated for assignment Sunday, and it seems that no other team was allured by the reliever's 3.65 ERA in 37 big-league innings this season. Unless a trade happens before the end of August, Edgin will move into an organizational depth role.
