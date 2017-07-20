The Mets activated Smoker (elbow) from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

The left-hander will assume a decent setup role, considering he's punched out 36 in 29 frames. The 7.45 ERA hides Smoker's decent skills that should keep him in at least moderate-leverage situations.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast