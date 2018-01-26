Smoker was designated for assignment by the Mets on Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Smoker wound up being the casualty to the club's recent re-signing of infielder Jose Reyes. During the 2017 season, the reliever posted a 5.11 ERA and 1.70 WHIP over 56.1 innings. He will serve as organizational depth moving forward as long as he passes through waivers, and could spend some time in a low-leverage role in 2018.