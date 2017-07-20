Smoker (elbow) is with the club and should be activated before Thursday's game, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.

Tests recently revealed Smoker is dealing with loose bodies in his elbow, but apparently he's well enough to return to action. The left-hander holds a 7.45 ERA but should be a welcome addition to the bullpen because of his 36 strikeouts in 29 frames.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast