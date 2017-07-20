Mets' Josh Smoker: To be activated Thursday
Smoker (elbow) is with the club and should be activated before Thursday's game, Marc Carig of Newsday reports.
Tests recently revealed Smoker is dealing with loose bodies in his elbow, but apparently he's well enough to return to action. The left-hander holds a 7.45 ERA but should be a welcome addition to the bullpen because of his 36 strikeouts in 29 frames.
More News
-
Mets' Josh Smoker: Activated on Thursday•
-
Mets' Josh Smoker: Dealing with loose bodies in elbow•
-
Mets' Josh Smoker: Gets shoulder strain following 81-pitch outing•
-
Mets' Josh Smoker: Fans four to pick up first win•
-
Mets' Josh Smoker: Could make spot start Saturday•
-
Mets' Josh Smoker: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...