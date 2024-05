The Mets optioned Walker to Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

A spot on the active roster was required for Wednesday's starting pitcher, David Peterson, and Walker was the casualty. The left-handed reliever has pitched well during his time in the majors this season -- allowing just two runs with a 7:3 K:BB over 8.2 innings -- so it would appear to be a case of him having minor-league options left working against him.