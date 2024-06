Walker was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.

The left-hander has been up with the Mets for the past couple weeks but will head to the minors after he surrendered four runs over 2.1 frames Saturday versus the Diamondbacks. Walker had pitched well prior to that outing with a 2.70 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 9:3 K:BB across 10 innings.