Winckowski, Sean Reid-Foley and Yennsy Diaz were traded from the Blue Jays to the Mets on Wednesday in exchange for pitcher Steven Matz, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 22-year-old last pitched in 2019 and had a 3.19 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 37:17 K:BB over 53.2 innings at the High-A level. Winckowski could begin 2021 at Double-A with a decent showing in spring training.