Mets' Josh Wolf: Popped by Mets in second round

The Mets have selected Wolf with the No. 53 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

A prep righty from Texas, Wolf has a big mid-90s fastball and a projectable 6-foot-3, 170-pound frame. He used to be a pitchability righty but saw a velocity bump this season. His breaking ball is solid, but he needs to improve his changeup in pro ball. Wolf could be a mid-rotation starter if he maxes out.