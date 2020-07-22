Lagares signed a minor-league deal with the Mets on Wednesday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.
Lagares had spent his entire professional career, which began back in 2006, in the Mets' organization before joining the Padres on a minor-league deal in February. He elected free agency after failing to make the team's 60-man player pool and is now back in his original big-league home. He'll fill a depth role for the Mets once he's back in game shape, though he may be behind Jake Marisnick as the team's fourth outfielder.