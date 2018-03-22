Lagares is expected to open the season in a timeshare in center field with Brandon Nimmo, likely occupying the short side of a platoon, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Nimmo's strong spring at the plate and the Mets' glaring need for a leadoff hitter over the first month of the season while Michael Conforto (shoulder) is sidelined likely means that Nimmo will see a slightly larger share of starts in center field early on, but Lagares won't collect dust on the bench. In addition to playing against southpaws over the lefty-hitting Nimmo, Lagares should frequently enter games as a late-inning substitute thanks to his defensive wizardry. Lagares' quality defense doesn't mean much from a fantasy perspective, however, so don't count on him to offer much utility even in NL-only formats in light of his .257/.297/.366 career line and low expected placement in the batting order when he starts.