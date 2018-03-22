Mets' Juan Lagares: Could be benched vs. right-handers
Lagares is expected to open the season in a timeshare in center field with Brandon Nimmo, likely occupying the short side of a platoon, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Nimmo's strong spring at the plate and the Mets' glaring need for a leadoff hitter over the first month of the season while Michael Conforto (shoulder) is sidelined likely means that Nimmo will see a slightly larger share of starts in center field early on, but Lagares won't collect dust on the bench. In addition to playing against southpaws over the lefty-hitting Nimmo, Lagares should frequently enter games as a late-inning substitute thanks to his defensive wizardry. Lagares' quality defense doesn't mean much from a fantasy perspective, however, so don't count on him to offer much utility even in NL-only formats in light of his .257/.297/.366 career line and low expected placement in the batting order when he starts.
More News
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Returns as expected Friday•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Will play Friday•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Dealing with minor leg issue•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Will test out new swing•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Frontrunner for starting gig in center field•
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...