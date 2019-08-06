Lagares could be in line for increased playing time following a potentially season-ending injury to Robinson Cano (hamstring), Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Jeff McNeil will be seeing more action at second base in Cano's absence, opening up more outfield at-bats for Lagares. The veteran center fielder won't play every day, however, and he may not make much of a fantasy impact when he is in the lineup -- he's slashing .186/.263/.267 on the year.