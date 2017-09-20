Play

Lagares is out of the lineup against Miami on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lagares heads to the bench following eight straight starts, slashing .100/.206/.167 with two extra-base hits and one RBI during that span. In his place, Norichika Aoki moves over to center while Travis Taijeron will man right field.

