Mets' Juan Lagares: Day off Wednesday
Lagares is out of the lineup against Miami on Wednesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lagares heads to the bench following eight straight starts, slashing .100/.206/.167 with two extra-base hits and one RBI during that span. In his place, Norichika Aoki moves over to center while Travis Taijeron will man right field.
