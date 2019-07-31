Lagares was unavailable for Tuesday's 5-2 win over the White Sox in 11 innings due to an illness, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Lagares isn't an everyday player these days, but it became apparent that something was amiss when the Mets opted to go with Aaron Altherr as a late-inning defensive replacement in the outfield rather than turning to the 2014 Gold Glove winner. He'll be out of the lineup again Wednesday, but it's not known whether Lagares will be available off the bench.