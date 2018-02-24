Mets' Juan Lagares: Dealing with minor leg issue
Lagares is battling a "tight" left leg but is expected to participate in an individual workout Saturday, Mike Puma of The New York Post reports.
Lagares won't be a fixture in the Mets' lineup for the second consecutive Grapefruit League game while he recovers from this ailment. It doesn't sound like there should be much concern for his status as it's likely that he will be out on the field for a spring game by the beginning of next week, barring any setback.
