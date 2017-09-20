Mets' Juan Lagares: Dealing with thumb injury
Lagares is out of Wednesday's lineup while he deals with a sore thumb, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Lagares should be considered day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener against Washington, but likely won't come off the bench Wednesday in order to rest his thumb. If he's forced to miss extended time, expect Travis Taijeron to see more action in the outfield.
