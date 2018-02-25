Mets' Juan Lagares: Diagnosed with hamstring strain
The Mets announced Sunday that Lagares is dealing with a left hamstring strain, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
Lagares relayed Saturday that he was experiencing tightness in his leg, but the team's reclassification of the injury suggests that the outfielder may be hurting more than he was letting on. The day-to-day designation at least suggests the Mets aren't yet concerned that Lagares will need extensive time off to get over the issue, though his likely absence from the next handful of Grapefruit League games will give Brandon Nimmo more opportunities to stake a claim to the primary center-field role.
More News
-
Top 30 position battles this spring
Could David Dahl crack the Rockies lineup? Is Blake Parker the Angels closer? Where the heck...
-
10-team H2H points mock
Heath Cummings discusses his ace-heavy approach in smaller leagues.
-
2018 Fantasy baseball: Best breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
How early is too early for Acuna?
Scott White considers the reward and risk of drafting the most hyped rookie since Kris Bry...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...
-
Roto Auction Values
Got an auction draft coming up? Check out how much our experts think you should be bidding...