The Mets announced Sunday that Lagares is dealing with a left hamstring strain, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

Lagares relayed Saturday that he was experiencing tightness in his leg, but the team's reclassification of the injury suggests that the outfielder may be hurting more than he was letting on. The day-to-day designation at least suggests the Mets aren't yet concerned that Lagares will need extensive time off to get over the issue, though his likely absence from the next handful of Grapefruit League games will give Brandon Nimmo more opportunities to stake a claim to the primary center-field role.