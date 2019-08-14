Lagares went 4-for-4 with a double, a run scored and an RBI in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta.

The four hits doubled his season high, and Lagares hadn't put together a multi-hit performance since July 25. The 30-year-old is slashing only .199/.270/.281 on the year, and his role as an occasional option against left-handed pitching doesn't afford him many opportunities for fantasy value.