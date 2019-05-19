Lagares will start in center field and bat seventh Sunday against the Marlins.

Lagares will stick in the starting nine for the fourth time in five games, with the absence of Michael Conforto (concussion) aiding his entry into the lineup. With a .221 average, two home runs and two steals across 86 plate appearances this season, Lagares shouldn't be expected to provide many useful fantasy numbers while he sees steady action.

