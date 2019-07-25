Lagares will start in center field and bat eighth Thursday against the Padres, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lagares will check into the lineup for a resting Jeff McNeil after spending the past five games on the bench. It's just the third start of July for Lagares, who is slashing just .177/.247/.259 on the season and is probably only on the Mets' 40-man roster this point thanks to his sterling reputation as a defender.