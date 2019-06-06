Lagares will start in center field and bat seventh Thursday against the Giants, Matt Ehalt of Yahoo Sports reports.

Lagares will check into the lineup for the first time in five games with primary center fielder Carlos Gomez receiving a breather for the day game. Given that Gomez is hitting just .182 while striking out in 32.3 percent of his plate appearances since being called up to the Mets on May 17, it's possible that Lagares soon finds himself in the lineup on a more consistent basis.