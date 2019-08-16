Mets' Juan Lagares: Getting look as starting CF
Lagares went 3-for-5 in Thursday's win over Atlanta.
While the performance didn't produce any runs -- hitting eighth in front of the pitcher can have that effect -- Lagares still has eight hits while starting each of the last three games. With Jeff McNeil (hamstring) out of action, Mets manager Mickey Callaway seems to be going with his best defensive alignment in the outfield, shifting Michael Conforto to right field and putting Lagares' slick glove in center. The 30-year-old doesn't have a tremendous fantasy ceiling -- his career high in homers is six, and he has a career .657 OPS -- but consistent playing time would give Lagares a little value in deep formats.
