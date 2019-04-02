Mets' Juan Lagares: Goes yard in win
Lagares went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, his first blast of the year, and a second run scored in Monday's 7-3 win over the Marlins.
He was also hit by a pitch and committed a throwing error in center field, but it was overall a good response from Lagares after Keon Broxton's big game Sunday. The two will continue to battle for playing time in center field, but both are likely to get squeezed once either Todd Frazier (oblique) or Jed Lowrie (knee) gets healthy. That would push Jeff McNeil primarily to left field rather than seeing time at third base, and Brandon Nimmo from left to center.
