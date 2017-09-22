Play

Lagares (thumb) will start Friday's game in center field for the series opener against Washington.

Lagares was held out of Wednesday's outing with a sore thumb, but used a scheduled off day to recover in time for the beginning of New York's final homestand. He is slotted into the eighth spot of the order, and is hitting just .103/.186/.154 at the dish over the last 12 games.

