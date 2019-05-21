Mets' Juan Lagares: Late addition to lineup
Lagares was added to the lineup for Tuesday's game against Washington.
Lagares had been scheduled for a day off but will remain in the lineup due to Brandon Nimmo's stiff neck. He'll bat eighth and play center field.
