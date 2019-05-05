Lagares went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Sunday against the Brewers.

Lagares uncorked his second home run of the season in the seventh inning to cut the deficit to one, but Milwaukee would hold on for the victory. Although it was nice to see the 30-year-old flash some power at the dish, he's struggled over 29 games this season, batting .213 with four extra-base hits, six RBI and two stolen bases.

