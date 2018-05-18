Lagares will likely miss the remainder of the season after undergoing surgery on his left big toe.

Lagares suffered the injury after running into the outfield wall Wednesday against the Nationals. An X-ray revealed no fracture, but an MRI did not turn up good news. He suffered a complete tear of his big toe plantar plate and will undergo surgery next week. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list and not completely ruled out for the season, but it appears unlikely that he'll be able to return. Brandon Nimmo is in line for an expanded role while he remains out.