Mets' Juan Lagares: Makes impression with bat, legs
Lagares went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and a stolen base in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Hitting leadoff and playing center field, Lagares swiped his first bag of the spring. He's only 4-for-19 at the plate through six games, but if he can string together a few more strong performances he could get a leg up on Keon Broxton, Rajai Davis and the other glove-first outfield options competing for jobs in camp with the Mets.
