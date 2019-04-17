Lagares is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies.

Brandon Nimmo's (neck) absence for the series finale opens up a spot in the outfield, but it's Keon Broxton who will get the nod in Nimmo's stead rather than Lagares. The 2014 Gold Glove winner is regarded as an elite defender in center field, but Broxton compares favorably to Lagares in that respect and offers more upside offensively.