Mets' Juan Lagares: Not starting Tuesday
Lagares is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets, according to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.
Lagares started both ends of Monday's doubleheader, so manager Terry Collins decided to give him a break Tuesday. With Lagares opening on the bench, Brandon Nimmo will cover center field Tuesday night.
