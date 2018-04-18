Mets' Juan Lagares: On base three times Tuesday
Lagares went 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.
He was also caught stealing, but otherwise it was another strong performance for the 29-year-old. Lagares is best known for his stellar defense in center field, but his .385/.433/.385 slash line to begin the season gives Mets manager Mickey Callaway yet another viable option in his outfield, at least until he cools down.
More News
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Starting opportunities set to decline•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Three hits in Sunday's loss•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Could be benched vs. right-handers•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Returns as expected Friday•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Will play Friday•
-
Mets' Juan Lagares: Diagnosed with hamstring strain•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.