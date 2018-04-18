Lagares went 2-for-3 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Nationals.

He was also caught stealing, but otherwise it was another strong performance for the 29-year-old. Lagares is best known for his stellar defense in center field, but his .385/.433/.385 slash line to begin the season gives Mets manager Mickey Callaway yet another viable option in his outfield, at least until he cools down.

