Lagares will start in center field and bat eighth Thursday against the Phillies, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

He'll enter the lineup for the first time in four games while Jeff McNeil shifts to second base as Robinson Cano gets the day off. The Mets have been rolling with a defensively-challenged outfield of McNeil, Dominic Smith and MIchael Conforto against right-handed pitching lately, but any upgrade Lagares might provide with the glove probably isn't enough to justify giving him regular run. Now seven games under .500 entering Thursday, the Mets are probably better off giving everyday at-bats to core pieces like Smith and McNeil in spite of their defensive limitations.