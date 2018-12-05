Lagares (toe) is included on the Aguilas Cibaeanas roster for the Dominican Winter League.

Lagares started in center field for the club Tuesday and went 1-for-2 with a double in what amounted to his first competitive action since May. After a lengthy recovery from surgery to address the left toe injury, Lagares will look to get back into a rhythm in winter ball before likely preparing for a reserve outfield role with the Mets this spring.

