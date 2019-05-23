Mets' Juan Lagares: Provides game-winning hit
Lagares went 1-for-4 with a double, a run scored and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Nationals.
He played hero in this one, erasing a 1-0 deficit in the eighth-inning with a bases-loaded double off Nats closer Sean Doolittle, then he came around to score on Rajai Davis' homer later in the frame. Lagares is slashing just .207/.289/.310 through 98 plate appearances, but the 30-year-old defensive whiz is in line for a playing time boost with the entire Mets starting outfield dealing with injuries at the moment.
