Mets' Juan Lagares: Rehab assignment on tap
Lagares (thumb) is set to head out on a rehab assignment with Double-A Binghampton on Tuesday, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.
Lagares appears to be nearing a return to the Mets after missing more than a month and a half with a fractured left thumb. It's unclear how long his rehab assignment will last, but he'll likely need multiple games given how long he's been sidelined.
