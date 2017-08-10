Play

Lagares (thumb) was activated by the Mets prior to Thursday's game against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.

Lagares has been out since June 15 with a fractured thumb, but is ready to rejoin the Mets and take the place of the recently departed Jay Bruce as the club begins a four-game set in Philadelphia. The outfielder was able to compete in eight games with Double-A Binghamton thus far in August, going 7-for-29 at the plate and shaking off the rust in the minors. Lagares will serve primarily off the bench while providing depth in the outfield moving forward.

