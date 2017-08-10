Mets' Juan Lagares: Reinstated from disabled list Thursday
Lagares (thumb) was activated by the Mets prior to Thursday's game against the Phillies, Matt Ehalt of The Record reports.
Lagares has been out since June 15 with a fractured thumb, but is ready to rejoin the Mets and take the place of the recently departed Jay Bruce as the club begins a four-game set in Philadelphia. The outfielder was able to compete in eight games with Double-A Binghamton thus far in August, going 7-for-29 at the plate and shaking off the rust in the minors. Lagares will serve primarily off the bench while providing depth in the outfield moving forward.
More News
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...
-
Prospects: Time to pick up Hoskins
Rhys Hoskins is on the verge of a promotion, and while he's not the biggest name in prospect...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Woodruff have the talent
Brandon Woodruff is here. Reynaldo Lopez is next. Scott White thinks both could be useful to...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
We're nearing the point when every injury could be a season-ender, but when a player as high-end...
-
Waivers: A's sluggers worth adding
The Oakland Athletics have long been out of the playoff race, but a couple of their young hitters...